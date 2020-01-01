Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

