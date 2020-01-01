Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after buying an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

