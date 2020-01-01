$2.53 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

