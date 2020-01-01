NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microbot Medical Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Microbot Medical Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Medical Properties Trust Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Medical Properties Trust Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Minerals Technologies Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Minerals Technologies Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
$2.53 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. This Quarter
$2.53 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. This Quarter
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
MiX Telematics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
MiX Telematics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report