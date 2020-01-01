MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

