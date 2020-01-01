Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

