$0.56 EPS Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

