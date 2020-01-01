Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.21. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,148,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

