Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $22,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $880,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

