Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 400 Shares

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, Keith Kennedy sold 18,757 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $525,383.57.
  • On Tuesday, October 22nd, Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.14. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

