Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $18,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,832.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $401.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

