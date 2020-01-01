Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Elias Khouri Purchases 796,579 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) insider Elias Khouri bought 796,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,135.00 ($10,734.04).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03. Greenvale Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.
Greenvale Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Greenvale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenvale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.