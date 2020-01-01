Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Elias Khouri Purchases 796,579 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) insider Elias Khouri bought 796,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,135.00 ($10,734.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03. Greenvale Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

Greenvale Energy Company Profile

Greenvale Energy Limited engages in the discovery and exploitation of oil shale deposits in Queensland, Australia. The company operates through two segments, Development Assets, and Exploration and Evaluation Assets. It owns a 99.99% interest in the Alpha oil shale deposit located in Queensland, Australia.

