Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 400,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,013.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

