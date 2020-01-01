Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) Director James Huang Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) Director James Huang purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Windtree Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock
Veracyte Inc CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 400 Shares
Veracyte Inc CFO Keith Kennedy Sells 400 Shares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares
Greenvale Energy Ltd Insider Elias Khouri Purchases 796,579 Shares of Stock
Greenvale Energy Ltd Insider Elias Khouri Purchases 796,579 Shares of Stock
Conifer Holdings Inc President Brian J. Roney Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Conifer Holdings Inc President Brian J. Roney Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Windtree Therapeutics Inc Director James Huang Buys 5,000 Shares
Windtree Therapeutics Inc Director James Huang Buys 5,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report