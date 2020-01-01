Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) Director James Huang Buys 5,000 Shares

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) Director James Huang purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Windtree Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

