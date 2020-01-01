Longtable Group (ASX:LON) Shares Up 3%

Longtable Group Ltd (ASX:LON)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 13,152 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Longtable Group Company Profile (ASX:LON)

Longtable Group Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek brand. The company was formerly known as Primary Opinion Limited and changed its name to Longtable Group Limited in November 2017.

