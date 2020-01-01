Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Shares Up 0.1%

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$13.65 ($9.68) and last traded at A$13.51 ($9.58), 18,331 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.49 ($9.57).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Company Profile (ASX:EVT)

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

