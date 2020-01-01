Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Shares Up 1.4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, 3,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 110,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Planet Green from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

