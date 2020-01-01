Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.93, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

