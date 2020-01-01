Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), approximately 44,367 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.68. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

About Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

