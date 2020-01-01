Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Shares Down 16.6%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) shares were down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.00, approximately 993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 561,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

