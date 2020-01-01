Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 12,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.