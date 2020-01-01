Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 0.3%

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €36.80 ($42.79) and last traded at €37.50 ($43.60), 268,557 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($43.72).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.67 ($65.89).

The stock has a market cap of $794.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

