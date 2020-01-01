GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), approximately 101,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.85).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.64. The company has a market cap of $29.62 million and a PE ratio of 42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.99.

In related news, insider Peter Brown acquired 199,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,500 ($130,886.61).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

