ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Down 1%

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.