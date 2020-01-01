BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFRA shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

