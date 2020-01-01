Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Trading Down 1.5%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38, 5,926 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 100,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.