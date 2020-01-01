Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

