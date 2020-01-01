Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 1.5%

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €36.48 ($42.42) and last traded at €36.52 ($42.46), approximately 998,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.08 ($43.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.59 ($46.03).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.