Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

CYTK stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

