Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EMMS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $26,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,786 shares of company stock worth $299,267. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMMS. ValuEngine lowered Emmis Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.