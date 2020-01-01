Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ EMMS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.
Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMMS. ValuEngine lowered Emmis Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
About Emmis Communications
Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.
