Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,411 shares of company stock worth $5,799,835. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Exponent by 787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. Exponent has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

