ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.29, approximately 14,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 200,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

