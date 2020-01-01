HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

HMST opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

