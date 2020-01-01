Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,022.37 and a 1 year high of $1,367.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $923.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,329.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,225.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

