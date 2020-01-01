Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 14,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

