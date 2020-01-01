Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Escalade by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Escalade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Escalade has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

