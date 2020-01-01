Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.40 and last traded at $141.97, approximately 637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

