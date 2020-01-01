Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HCCI opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

