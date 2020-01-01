Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HCCI opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
