Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa) (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.73, approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LACQU. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Leisure Acquisition by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,085 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leisure Acquisition by 459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 559,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 459,303 shares during the last quarter.

Leisure Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus on the location-based leisure sector and leisure-related businesses, which comprises companies providing consumer discretionary goods and services.

