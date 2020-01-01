$0.96 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Oracle reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Oracle stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

