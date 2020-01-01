Zacks: Analysts Set $47.00 Price Target for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Powell Industries stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

