-$0.05 EPS Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Okta reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $5,823,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,297,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 262.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,525,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.01 and a beta of 1.07.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.