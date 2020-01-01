-$0.05 EPS Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Okta reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $5,823,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,297,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 262.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,525,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.01 and a beta of 1.07.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Set $47.00 Price Target for Powell Industries, Inc.
Zacks: Analysts Set $47.00 Price Target for Powell Industries, Inc.
-$0.05 EPS Expected for Okta Inc This Quarter
-$0.05 EPS Expected for Okta Inc This Quarter
Tesco Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.57
Tesco Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.57
Gossamer Bio Inc Insider Jakob Dupont Sells 1,994 Shares
Gossamer Bio Inc Insider Jakob Dupont Sells 1,994 Shares
Royal Nickel Corp Director Peter James Goudie Sells 80,000 Shares
Royal Nickel Corp Director Peter James Goudie Sells 80,000 Shares
Decmil Group Limited Insider David Saxelby Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock
Decmil Group Limited Insider David Saxelby Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report