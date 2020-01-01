Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.57

News articles about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a news sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Tesco has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

