Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Jakob Dupont Sells 1,994 Shares

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

