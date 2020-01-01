LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LSL Property Services stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

