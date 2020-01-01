Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KEP opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 117,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,910,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after buying an additional 732,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

