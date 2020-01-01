Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

LBRT stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

