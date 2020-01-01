Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -1.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

