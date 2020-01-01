El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

