Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

